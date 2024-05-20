ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ReWalk Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.06. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:LFWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

