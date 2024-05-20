RH (NYSE:RH) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

Shares of RH stock opened at $278.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.92 and a 200 day moving average of $271.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 2,139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

