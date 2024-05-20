Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 153,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.38 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.