Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Qualys by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Qualys by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 74.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

