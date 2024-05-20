Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $580.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.56. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.