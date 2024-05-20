Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.74 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

