Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.