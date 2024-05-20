Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,487,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $141.92 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

