Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $214.71 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average is $234.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

