Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,934 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.49% of NetScout Systems worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 492,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 168.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 171,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

