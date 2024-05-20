Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,175 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 212,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

