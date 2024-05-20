Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,823,625 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.48% of Lufax worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LU. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lufax by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lufax by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,139,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Lufax Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.72 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s payout ratio is -178.56%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.