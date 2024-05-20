Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 118,668 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 118,668 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

SE opened at $73.76 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

