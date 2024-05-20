Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 215,839 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 215,839 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 145.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,904 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

