Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,302 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 83,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.