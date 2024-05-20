Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,028 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Wix.com worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

