Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,031 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,720 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,439,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 1,439,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

