Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

RMTI stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.21. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 631.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.