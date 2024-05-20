Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.