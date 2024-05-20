Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

