Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 342.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.30).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 475 ($5.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.66) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 418.10 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.02.

In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £32,678.94 ($41,043.63). In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,043.63). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($24,947.70). Insiders acquired a total of 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

