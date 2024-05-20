Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $541.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.38.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

