Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

