Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.