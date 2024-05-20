Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.