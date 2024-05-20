Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rubrik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

