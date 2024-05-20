Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Rubrik
Rubrik Stock Up 4.9 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Burry Just Sold Amazon, Replaced it With Alibaba, is He Right?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Look Like Chipotle in the Early Days
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Dole is a Tasty Low Hanging Treat for Value Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.