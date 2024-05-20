Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Rubrik

RBRK opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

