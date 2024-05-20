Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

