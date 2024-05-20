Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

NYSE:RBRK opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.