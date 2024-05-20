Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Up 4.9 %

Rubrik Company Profile

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.