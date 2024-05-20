Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

RBRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RBRK stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

