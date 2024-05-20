Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

