Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 195.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

