Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Head to Head Analysis

Aris Mining and Sandstorm Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% Sandstorm Gold 12.24% 1.52% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.43 $11.42 million $0.05 84.40 Sandstorm Gold $106.58 million 16.52 $41.72 million $0.08 73.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Mining. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.13%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Aris Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

