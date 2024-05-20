SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $199.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.