Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $25.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.94. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

