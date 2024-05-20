Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$73.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CM opened at C$67.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8194726 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.