Scotiabank Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
