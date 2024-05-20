Scotiabank Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.36.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

RY stock opened at C$145.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$145.45. The firm has a market cap of C$204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2058597 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.