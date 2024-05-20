Scotiabank Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$54.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.00.

TSE:ATS opened at C$47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.32.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

