Scotiabank Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.33.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$129.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$124.36. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2623805 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

