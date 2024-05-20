Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after buying an additional 546,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after buying an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,923,000 after buying an additional 467,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,651,000 after buying an additional 224,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HIG opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

