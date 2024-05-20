Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

