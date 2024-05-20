Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

