Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

