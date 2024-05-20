Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IR opened at $92.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

