Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

