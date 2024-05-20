Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $197.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

