Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 242,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,487,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock worth $11,779,113. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

