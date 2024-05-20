Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.